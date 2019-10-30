Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
My FAVORITE Dispensary in Mcalester hands down. Good people from the owner Clint and his help all very good people , they will go out of there way take time to explain to patients that's not familiar with Medical Marijuana. Good job Clint, Jimmy and All the other guys that make pure Heaven such a great place. Always top shelf Smoke and not a bunch of confusion with pricing etc . Johnny James
Hayley88
on November 2, 2019
BEST weed, BEST Customer Service! OG Cali, Jet Fuel and Purple Diamond are 🔥🔥🔥🔥