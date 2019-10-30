oklajohnny on November 3, 2019

My FAVORITE Dispensary in Mcalester hands down. Good people from the owner Clint and his help all very good people , they will go out of there way take time to explain to patients that's not familiar with Medical Marijuana. Good job Clint, Jimmy and All the other guys that make pure Heaven such a great place. Always top shelf Smoke and not a bunch of confusion with pricing etc . Johnny James