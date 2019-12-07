53 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$360
All Products
Tropicana Pie 18.29%
from Unknown Brand
18.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$282.83 g
In-store only
Irie Dough 21.81%
from Unknown Brand
21.81%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kush 25.45%
from Unknown Brand
25.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$402.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
NYC Diesel 19.43%
from Unknown Brand
19.43%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$282.83 g
In-store only
Chiesel 21.59%
from Unknown Brand
21.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.8 3
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Blast 21.25%
from Unknown Brand
21.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$1018.49 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chiesel 23.59%
from Unknown Brand
23.59%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$1168.49 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hiker's Blend 16.83%
from Unknown Brand
16.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$222.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hiker's Blend 26.08%
from Unknown Brand
26.08%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$1168.49 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platte River Kush 21.52%
from Unknown Brand
21.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kush 22.06%
from Unknown Brand
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough 17.15%
from Unknown Brand
17.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$818.49 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Cough 20.76%
from Unknown Brand
20.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$352.83 g
In-store only
Tropicana Pie 20%
from Unknown Brand
20.06%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$3151 oz
In-store only
Standard Oils - Durban Shatter
from Standard Wellness
61.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$700.96 g
In-store only
Buckeye Relief - Koffee Cake IX - Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$59½ g
In-store only
Butterfly Effect - Syringe - SATIVA - Cindy 99
from Unknown Brand
69.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Butterfly Effect - Syringe - INDICA
from Unknown Brand
66.36%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
CoKoh Fix Vape - 2:1 CBD:THC
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
48.6%
CBD
$80½ g
In-store only
Garlic Mushroom Onion - Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
68.59%
THC
8.2%
CBD
$840.85 g
In-store only
Standard Oils - Emerald City
from Unknown Brand
62%
THC
16%
CBD
$901/2 g
In-store only
Standard Oils - Holly Live Wax
from Unknown Brand
67%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$700.87 g
In-store only
Standard Oils - Stardawg Wax
from Unknown Brand
64.4%
THC
0.29%
CBD
$700.91 g
In-store only
Standard Wellness - JBean Vape
from Unknown Brand
66.85%
THC
3.67%
CBD
$90½ g
In-store only
Standard Wellness - ZTLZ Vape
from Unknown Brand
57.18%
THC
15.38%
CBD
$901/2 g
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - 2 Fences Terp Sauce
from Unknown Brand
68.64%
THC
0%
CBD
$840.86 g
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - CBD Canyon - Snap 'n Pull Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
WANA Sour Gummies - Yuzu - 2:1
from Unknown Brand
93.09mg
THC
173.61mg
CBD
$5410 pk
In-store only
Green Apple Lozenges - 11pk
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5411 pk
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Soft Caramels 1:1
from Unknown Brand
95mg
THC
79.5mg
CBD
$5810 pk
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Peppermints - 7 pk
from Unknown Brand
98mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$547 pk
In-store only
Wellspring Fields - Capsules - 6 Pack
from Unknown Brand
111mg
THC
57mg
CBD
$446 pk
In-store only
WANA Sour Gummies - Strawberry Lemonade 1:1
from Unknown Brand
95.5mg
THC
91.7mg
CBD
$5010 pk
In-store only
WANA Sour Gummies - Blueberry (Indica)
from Unknown Brand
94.3mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$4610 pk
In-store only
Standard Wellness - Gumm-Ease Rapid Onset Gummies
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$4010 PK
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - Wildberry
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5010 PK
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - Strawberry
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5010 PK
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - Mango
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5010 PK
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - Blue Raspberry
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5010 PK
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies - 2 Pack - Wildberry
from Unknown Brand
21.5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$122 PK
In-store only
12