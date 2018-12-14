H4L074D on November 18, 2019

After having been to several dispensaries in Ohio, I can honestly say that the staff of Pure Ohio are, by far, the very worst. The receptionist was under the influence and completely incapable of performing the most basic of tasks. I sat around for 45 minutes while patient after patient was attended to before me, even though I was the second to arrive. The receptionist didn't even know how to answer the dang phone. Get your crap together or leave this business to those who are actually capable of caring for their patients.