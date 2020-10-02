Pure Ohio Wellness is an Ohio based company consisting of a Level 1 cultivation facility, two dispensaries and a processing facility founded by professional motorcycle rider, Larry Pegram. We are made up of a group of passionate people that have come together with the common goal of growing, producing and dispensing only the highest quality products. Pure Ohio Wellness Dispensary is committed to improving the lives of Ohio patients by providing only the best medical marijuana products at affordable prices. Our customer service representatives and pharmacists are highly trained to assist you in choosing the right product and delivery method for your qualifying condition and comfort level. At Pure Ohio we only use natural ingredients in our cultivation, no pesticides are ever used. We strongly believe that what we do is superior due to the diligence we use during each step of production, from seed to sale. We would like to invite you to become part of the Pure Ohio family, an Ohio based, vertically integrated company that puts you first.