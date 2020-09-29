Prices, specials, staff, location. All positives. Can't think of any negatives. I'll address last review also. Is locally grown woodward, ocl, klutch, or bullseye? No! What it is is excellent low-middle thc cannabis priced right to move. I've yet to try a strain I didn't like. So to each there own. If you can afford 400+ an oz than by all means go somewhere else (even though pow carries theese as well) . Keep up good work guys first of many visits yesterday and can't wait to get back down and see you guys again.