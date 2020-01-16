44 products
Wacky Wednesday
Valid 10/23/2019
10% off concentrates
Only Valid on Wednesdays the month of October 2019, Marietta Pure Wellness Only
All Products
Forbidden Fruit
from Unknown Brand
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
sexxpot
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Sexxpot
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Dr. FeelGood
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
1%
CBD
Dr. Feelgood
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
2.33%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
22.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
pineapple express
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
durban kush
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
pie face og
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Face OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
super lemon haze
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Excalibur
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BLACKWATER
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackwater
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MS. JACKSON
from Unknown Brand
8.24%
THC
12%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Crack (Grown in Commanche, OK)
from Unknown Brand
12.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
durban poison
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani #6
from Unknown Brand
15.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special Sauce Hemp Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
12.32%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
1/2 GRAM CARTS F.O.G
from Field of Greens
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
1 GRAM CARTS F.O.G
from Field of Greens
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
MISS AMERICA DIAMONDS
from Unknown Brand
92%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
bubble hash
from Unknown Brand
50%
THC
0%
CBD
$15½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
GRAPE RUSSIAN LIVE RESIN (1Gram)
from Unknown Brand
58.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Shatter (GG)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
100MG CAKE POPS
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Smokiez 100MG THC GUMMIES
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100mg Bag
In-store only
250mg package FOG Gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40250mg bag
In-store only
50MG CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
500MG TREE SAP
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
1000MG TREE SAP
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie 50MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
White Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22.76%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Crown Royal
from Unknown Brand
20.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Crown Royale
Strain
$8each
In-store only
northern lights
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Pie Face OG
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Face OG
Strain
$8each
In-store only
samoas
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
NUKEHEADS
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
NukeHeads
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
20.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$8Preroll 1 gram
In-store only
12