Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very nice. Spoke to me when I waked in and educated
Shawn2121
on October 15, 2019
the owner here is so helpful with information about how to grow your plants.. found my new favorite place.. but it's sad that they're closing it down and moving it
IrishStonaa
on October 2, 2019
Their medical edibles are tasty and at a very affordable price! Also they make you feel comfortable and provide wonderful service to the patients.
Asher421
on September 27, 2019
Nikki where's my budtender today and she helped me out with answering all my bud questions and everything I needed thank you Nikki you made my experience great and I will be back for future visits
Convictednerd
on September 10, 2019
went in for my first visit yesterday and just loved the atmosphere. This dispensary is 100% about the medicinal use of marijuana. Very professional and knowlegable. I went in looking for a good indica to help me fall asleep and I was pointed in the right direction. My favorite thing about this business is the staff dont try to sell you on items you dont want, they just help you find what you came in lookimg for. love this place
Meggiepooh99
on September 9, 2019
It’s great! There very friendly people and they will help you find what you need!!
Jeremy231986
on September 1, 2019
good prices friendly service by Jeremy Mason
Okieguy123
on August 16, 2019
great product and good service
threetrees
on August 12, 2019
Great place with friendly people
Billy-wandastewart-1
on August 7, 2019
they are all very nice and we'll mannered, Nikki Watson explains everything really good to me that why I like going there she knows me she knows my personality and knows what I like now...