Convictednerd on September 10, 2019

went in for my first visit yesterday and just loved the atmosphere. This dispensary is 100% about the medicinal use of marijuana. Very professional and knowlegable. I went in looking for a good indica to help me fall asleep and I was pointed in the right direction. My favorite thing about this business is the staff dont try to sell you on items you dont want, they just help you find what you came in lookimg for. love this place