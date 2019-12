Scott_Brownies on November 19, 2019

I love coming to this place and everything about them was great, but recently when I have asked a strains grower the budtender told me the owner doesn't want that info given out. First off that's really shady especially when they couldn't tell me why, but that may not be the budtenders fault. Second off I would like to know what grower my medicine is coming from. Please fix this if possible because being told that I can't know the grower of my medicine is major turn off for me.