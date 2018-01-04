Txgrower304 on September 29, 2018

First time at this dispensary and could not have been more impressed everybody was super friendly but what really stood out was the quality of the medicine...cotton candy by far was the best thing i seen in a long time very well grown and CURED something i dont see alot of at other places smell flavor amd high all a 10 the price is high but honestly so worth it where i normally am unimpressed with quality of medical product usually hurried out to the buyers with min dry time this stuff was a breath of fresh air ill glady pay a extra $4 a gram for something i feel is at its best...#lace up