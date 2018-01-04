gobblin
Love this place!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
Love this place!!!
These people are very rude I don't recommend this smoke shop to anyone Chris an indie don't have any respect
Quality is okay for a medical shop but I feel like I’m getting robbed paying 12 a gram when most shops have discounts for that same quality
Purlife is awesome! They have the best flower in town, hands down. Try the Banana Kush, it's amazing!
Quality of flower here is by far the best in town.Staff is friendly and very helpful always my only stop for flower.
First time at this dispensary and could not have been more impressed everybody was super friendly but what really stood out was the quality of the medicine...cotton candy by far was the best thing i seen in a long time very well grown and CURED something i dont see alot of at other places smell flavor amd high all a 10 the price is high but honestly so worth it where i normally am unimpressed with quality of medical product usually hurried out to the buyers with min dry time this stuff was a breath of fresh air ill glady pay a extra $4 a gram for something i feel is at its best...#lace up
Great!
The folks here are awesome! Super knowledgeable. And their selections and prices are reasonable!
Quality at an absurd price I refuse to pay recreational prices when I hold a medical marijuana card!
Nice easy to find