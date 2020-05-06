PurLife - Tramway
1615.7 miles away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
PurLife - Tramway
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 8
417 Tramway Blvd. NE, Suite 2, Albuquerque, NM
License CCD-2021-0002-001
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
8am-8pm
Photos of PurLife - Tramway
Show all photos