Purple Haze
Leafly member since 2014
Followers: 304
4218 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA
License 414680
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-11pm
8am-11pm
8am-11pm
8am-10pm
Photos of Purple Haze
Deals at Purple Haze
104 Reviews of Purple Haze
4.4(104)
K........3
October 18, 2018
Great people great service and there flower is what you pay for pink lemonade is the best and Hawaiian punch I still have my Texas ID and they let me use it since I just moved back
b........e
July 16, 2018
you guys are awesome! i have terminal cancer and i love your store! 0pen late, always helpful, friendly & excellent product!! power to the people!!
P........s
June 17, 2018
Over priced flower and dabs. Also the Manager needs to work on his customer service!
B........k
June 5, 2018
Very friendly, honest, knowledgeable help from staff. Bright and clean environment. My only complaint is that they are often low on cartridge options, which is what I shop for. But what they have I always like. And at least for cartridges, the prices are the best I've seen.