Great experiences are often found in small shops. :) Don't let the small size discourage you from stopping by & this would be an awesome starting point for someone who is unfamiliar with strains, exploring possibilities, or finds the large impersonal shops too chaotic to think in. Budtenders here are knowledgeable, welcoming & genuinely happy to help. We were delighted with our first visit & it won't be our last one. Good selection with enough variety that most will find something that suits them. I found some brands I'm not familiar with but am pleased with their quality & pricing. I found an old favorite in an unfamiliar brand with better packaging & similar quality... I have a new favorite out of this visit (not easy as I have very specific preferences) Sinfully Sour by Dynamic Harvest Wow smell & flavor even on the exhale is mouthwatering. Happy feet, social, creative, wake & bake or go out with friends & just enjoy the flow. Thank you