Grapho77 on September 14, 2019

From P-StarMD I recently I purchased Hash Rosin,( solventless concentrate or dab ) for $45 a gram, Rick Simpson oil ( a highly medicinal and potent full spectrum oil for ingestion) for $34 a gram, and recieved 20% off the order for placing it online through Leafly. Considering hash rosin normally goes for 70 to $100 plus per gram and $34 is the lowest I've seen for RSO in a while one can see that I received awesome quality for as fair a price as one could expect shopping retail, a great price even. So 5 star quality and 5 star service from the staff always which offsets the fact that the location is very small and to go with the flow you should make selections relatively fast and then go enjoy. Not really time to mull about. Probably why they encourage the online orders. Getting in an out doesn't bother me a bit but I thought I'd give it only 3 stars on atmosphere just as a caution for loungers or those with claustrophobia. I apologize for not remembering the name of the young man that helped me on the last purchase, shout out to him and the staff!