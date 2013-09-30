Foreignregality
This place is clean, friendly and nicely decorated. staff very knowledgeable on everything Cannabis. Their point system is both exciting and rewarding. Takes a few visits to reach 900 points but considering it’s a free 8th and frankly just “sweet”! I’m in. Lol little pricey but worth every penny. Oh and 20% off on line orders... ta 5⭐️ 🔥 establishment.
Hi Foreignregality! Thank you for your positive review. Just so you know, another way to earn points per dollar is by ordering online for pick up (as well as delivery). Hope to see you again soon!