We are proud to be Catalyst’s first private sector social equity collaboration out of the Eastside Location. Pusherman is a social equity delivery out of the city of Long Beach. I started to try to enter the legal cannabis space back in 2018. I have come across several barriers most notably a lack of capital and finding property in the right zone. Currently, in Long Beach 0% of cannabis businesses are owned by blacks, 2% of cannabis business are owned by Browns. This problem is not unique to Long Beach is actually the norm statewide. Black and Brown folks continue to be marginalized and this is very apparent in the cannabis industry. Due to the cannabis industry still being in its infancy it is imperative to address this issue now! Before it continues to snowballs out of control. Catalyst’s private sector social equity project is part of the solution to addressing this issue. Long Beach's 1st Social Equity Delivery Service! *Reliable, organized and fast deliveries *Friendly and dependable drivers *Live customer support *Call or Text orders accepted Top brands from STIIZY, WYLD, Felon and the Farmer, Autumn Brands, Green Dragon, Kanha, Florcacal, King's Garden, Papa & Barkley, Sublime, Apex. Raw Garden & Seven Leaves!