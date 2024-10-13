Quaking Aspen is committed to building strong and lasting partnerships with our customers. By providing exceptional service, quality products, and dependable delivery, we will help your store succeed. Quality is at the forefront of our campus. Our cannabis flower and craft concentrates are respectfully grown and extracted. This results in a complex and nuanced sensory experience for connoisseurs and canna curious. Sustainability is at the core of our campus. Our cultivation facilities use 40% less water than traditional grows by utilizing rainwater and innovative reclamation technologies to capture water from AC units and dehumidifiers. Packaging is sourced from recycled plastic, biodegradable hemp, and recycled paper to minimize environmental impact.