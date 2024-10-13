Quaking Aspen
Quaking Aspen

Bozeman, MT
About this dispensary

Quaking Aspen

Quaking Aspen is committed to building strong and lasting partnerships with our customers. By providing exceptional service, quality products, and dependable delivery, we will help your store succeed. Quality is at the forefront of our campus. Our cannabis flower and craft concentrates are respectfully grown and extracted. This results in a complex and nuanced sensory experience for connoisseurs and canna curious. Sustainability is at the core of our campus. Our cultivation facilities use 40% less water than traditional grows by utilizing rainwater and innovative reclamation technologies to capture water from AC units and dehumidifiers. Packaging is sourced from recycled plastic, biodegradable hemp, and recycled paper to minimize environmental impact.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
1216 West Lincoln Street, Bozeman, MT
Send a message
Call 4069303375
Visit website
License D-100071
ATMStorefrontVeteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 7:45pm
monday
9am - 7:45pm
tuesday
9am - 7:45pm
wednesday
9am - 7:45pm
thursday
9am - 7:45pm
friday
9am - 7:45pm
saturday
9am - 7:45pm

