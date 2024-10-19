DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Quality Roots - Madison Heights

Madison Heights, MI
379.7 miles away
claim your store

1 Review of Quality Roots - Madison Heights

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 19, 2024
Very surprised they're not verified. I love this place. Great selection, wonderful people, good friendly service & of course great prices. I will be spending lots of hard earned cash here, or swiping my debit card ( they accept them another+ in my book) Everyone should check this place out!