Queen City Dispensary
Queen City is a locally owned joint that’s all about our being a good neighbor and hooking our community up with the widest variety of high quality cannabis products. From top shelf flower to premium concentrates and much more, we have something for every type of cannabis consumer. We’re here to educate, inform, and elevate the community, and our knowledgeable staff is at the heart of forwarding that mission. Come in with your questions, leave with some great products.
1353 South Avenue Plainfield, New Jersey 07062 United States, Plainfield, NJ
License RE000209
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
43 Reviews of Queen City Dispensary
c........0
Today
Great customer service!
B........h
Today
Great customer service! Overall great product
j........1
Yesterday
This is one of the best in the area!
t........g
Yesterday
Excellent service! Would recommend!