Welcome to Queen of Dragons Express! The North State’s premiere cannabis service. Our delivery features a number of categories and pages for our members to browse and research. We serve both medical cannabis, and recreational cannabis. We are committed to providing the best possible experience to our patients, fellow community members and being your nearest marijuana delivery service. Our Leafly menu in Chico is your express ticket to getting marijuana delivered right to your door. Be sure to check out our premium, top shelf and quality tested products and get an order delivered to you today! If you have any questions, feel free to refer to our contact area to get in touch with us! Queen of Dragons members have access to a wide variety of recreational and medical cannabis products including the highest grade cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles, and tinctures. Our medicine is laboratory tested to ensure quality. For more information on our products, feel free to consult our Menu. Be sure to check us out on Facebook! $1OO minimum in COTTONWOOD/ RED BLUFF $40 minimum in CHICO/ OROVILLE $100 minimum in CORNING/ ORLAND/ WILLOWS $140 minimum in LOS MOLINOS/ GERBER/ $200 minimum in RANCHO TEHAMA Minimums must be met before tax and $5 delivery fee