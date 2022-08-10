Quickie Cannabis Delivery is a California licensed cannabis delivery company with decades of cannabis knowledge and experience. Quickie exists to provide convenient and quick access to premium cannabis products for all cannabis users. Our website gives easy and quick access to order from an evolving menu of handpicked brands and products. Service is embedded into our culture; this is emphasized in the educational and friendly service that is delivered personally through our brand ambassadors. Loyalty is what we give, and loyalty returned will be rewarded. With Quickie there will be many firsts, we price match any product, product match with a similar or better product, incentivize preorders, take preorders up to 30 days in advance, and deliver in 20 minutes!! There is a future with Quickie; we aim to cover the largest delivery area, supply the largest menu through consumer recommendations and requests, inform the community about the latest and Hottest product drops, and become the quickest and most accurate delivery in the history of the industry.