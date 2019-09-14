Rainier Cannabis - Mountlake Terrace
Deals
20% off Flower every Friday
Valid 9/14/2019
Flower 20% off every Friday! Grams to Ounces and everything in between.
excludes already on sale items.
All Products
Obi-Wan OG Kush - Ayra
from Ayra
18.29%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubblegum Kush - Space Face
from Space Face
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
The Bifrost - Space Face
from Space Face
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Baker's Fruit - Space Face
from Space Face
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Bubba - Space Face
from Space Face
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Scooby Snacks - Mama J's
from MAMA J'S
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Animal Cookies - Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil Farms
17.08%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Inception - Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil Farms
22.02%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry - Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil Farms
24.87%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Agent Orange - Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil Farms
11.13%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush - High Rise Cannabis
from High Rise Cannabis
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Wifi OG - Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple - Space Face
from Space Face
17.01%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Grandpa's Breath - Mama J's
from MAMA J'S
21.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa’s Breath
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sundae Driver - Mama J's
from MAMA J'S
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Point Break - DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
22.62%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Point Break
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Pie OG - DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
12.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert - DNA Gardens
from DNA Gardens
20.17%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Cookies - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
24.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Rosé - Loud
from Loud Cannabis
20.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Rosé
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PK - Kush Family
from Kush Family Originals
19.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Yerbert x Ghost OG - Kush Family
from Kush Family Originals
16.38%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Platinum Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Diesel - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
25.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Diesel
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Snowland - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
SnowLAnd
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Horehound OG - Kush Family
from Kush Family Originals
21.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Horehound OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Josh D #14 - Kush Family
from Kush Family Originals
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Josh D OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
FMK Do Si Dos x Lava Cake - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Do Si Dos Lava Cake
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Rain Maker - Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
20.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Motorbreath - From the Soil
from From the Soil (FTS)
27.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
FMK Unrivaled x Papaya - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
27.9%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Kush - Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
21.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Kush
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolope - Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$1701 oz
In-store only
FMK Kimbo Kush - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Big Smooth - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
29.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pink Cookies - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
22.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Cookies
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Old Man Jack - Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Old man jack
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple OG - NWCS
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Copy of Purple Punch - Funky Monkey By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Funky Monkey By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
The Hound - Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation
26%
THC
0.1%
CBD
The hound
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Blueberry - Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Dutch Blueberry
Strain
$2101 oz
In-store only
