Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great service by the staff and very nice selection- lots of brands to pick from. I’ll definitely be back in the future.
Dispensary said:
((((THANK YOU FOR YOUR REVIEW))))
Leahb666
on August 8, 2019
Always helpful,friendly. I order online most of the time and my order is always ready
Dispensary said:
((((THANK YOU FOR YOUR REVIEW))))
KingCheffa
on July 25, 2019
Just an all around great feel and vibe.
Dispensary said:
((((THANK YOU FOR YOUR REVIEW))))
ActionMama
on June 18, 2019
Very friendly staff. Great service and product.
Dispensary said:
((((THANK YOU FOR YOUR REVIEW))))
Megancucu
on May 22, 2019
I love this location. My go to. It's close to home, but always has great variety of inventory. Super friendly staff and always helpful.
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much for the great review.
courtehn123
on April 14, 2019
pre roll selection is the biggest I’ve seen!
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much for the great review.
dazzlespace
on April 13, 2019
My favorite place to visit, the staff are the best and know the products very well. They always make you feel so welcome and when I walked in on my birthday - everyone wished me a happy one. Can't beat that. :)