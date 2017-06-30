cannabusybee
Raspberry Roots is a one stop shop for everything top quality, products and knowledgeable friendly staff! I can't wait to visit again. Thank you for everything!
4.7
10 reviews
Great Store! The Budtenders are great and the customer service here is amazing! I never feel rushed or overcrowded with the new space they opened up! This will definitely be my regular spot!
Weirdly set up store front, upon showing your ID you are asked to wait in a lobby for 1 on 1 service... why cant I browse the display cases inside the sales floor while I wait? Who decided that sitting in a lobby with a television was better than letting the customers view products in the cases?? Bass akwards store no one else makes you wait like this.. asked bud tender and was told it was fpr BETTTER customer service??? Are you crazy?!
love this place. nice and clean looking. great staff. my only issue I've ever had was one of their top shelf chrome 1/8ths for $25 was actually a value self 1/8th. couldn't really complain since it was $25 but at 10% it shouldn't have been considered "top shelf". this wont stop me from coming here though since it's usually a pretty good strain except for that one time.
Absolutely love Raspberry Roots! We make the drive from the valley just to come here because they always have the best prices and products.
Super awesome place to buy bud, great prices and great stuff also super cool how you can buy by the dollar amount instead of just weight. The red head bud tender was super nice and really knew what he was talking about and very passionate and professional about his job.
Absolutely love this dispensary!! Everyone is so nice and helpful. They are all extremely knowledgeable and polite. I can't get enough of this place. I also can't wait for their expansion!! Try their tropical heat whenever they have it and purchase as much as you can because that stuff goes quick!! Also...best rewards in the state!!
5 stars in my book. Great place, terrific prices and deals, good quality product...thank you so much!!
By far the best place in Alaska to go to if you want to receive great discount opportunities! Fun, friendly, quick and knowledgeable staff. Great prices. I recommend everyone to go here!
Nothing but fire at this place 🔥🔥🔥 the staff is cool as hell too haha all good vibes. Would totally recommend!