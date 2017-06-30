BlazedinAK on August 23, 2019

love this place. nice and clean looking. great staff. my only issue I've ever had was one of their top shelf chrome 1/8ths for $25 was actually a value self 1/8th. couldn't really complain since it was $25 but at 10% it shouldn't have been considered "top shelf". this wont stop me from coming here though since it's usually a pretty good strain except for that one time.