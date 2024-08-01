At Rebud Sylmar Cannabis Weed Dispensary you can enjoy pick-up, in-store, and delivery shopping options for your convenience. Get 30% off your entire order for first-time customers. Military + Veterans receive 25% off always. Take advantage of our IN-STORE ONLY wholesale menu offering 50% off brands like Kanha, Bloom, Wyld, Canabotanica + more with prices as low as $3.50 for 1g pre-rolls, $11 1g concentrates, and $12.50 for 3.5g sun-grown flower. Rebud Digital Membership Holders have no minimums for access to wholesale pricing! Get the best deals on top brands like Heavy Hitters, Lime, Papa & Barkley, Cali Heights and more. Explore a variety of cannabis products: flower, vapes, pre-rolls, concentrates, topicals, beverages, edibles, THC, CBD, CBN, and accessories. Let our knowledgeable budtenders provide personalized recommendations. Licensed for recreational and medical customers. Parking lot on-site.