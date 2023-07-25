764 products | Last updated:
Red Eye - Ontario - PICK UP AVAILABLE!!
833 SW 30th St, Ontario, OR
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
7am - 10pm
monday
7am - 10pm
tuesday
7am - 10pm
wednesday
7am - 10pm
thursday
7am - 10pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm
M........6
a week ago
They have really good flower would shop there again
g........9
a week ago
This place is pretty dope. Has some good top shelf flower options. I’ve came a couple times now and each time the staff was super nice and helpful. They didn’t act annoyed when I got a few different kinds. They were also super excited to show me the fire. I appreciate they actually had good recommendations. Sometimes we’re at the mercy of the bud tender, and when they are not experienced it shows.
t........a
July 16, 2023
Great place with amazing service. Everyone is always so friendly and attentive. The product is fresh and amazing and the fact that they have deals everyday is magnificent!
J........e
July 16, 2023
10/10 recommendation, great vibe! Will come again!