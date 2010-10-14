teddybud
very nice staff, good deals on the right days, and they make you feel welcome plus the ONLY club I know that weighs it in front of you
As soon as I walked in I felt relaxed and comfortable the staff was friendly quick and efficient. The selection was good and the prices reasonable.
Quaint space but very friendly and welcoming. Awesome deals through out the week!!
Great Service. Great staff. Great Prices. As a Veteran thanks for your business.
This is one of my favorite places to go for great quality medications that are not ordinary. There staff is knowledgeable and very easy to talk to about your specific needs. I'm glad there carrying Absolute vape cartridges and Care By Design now!
Great people love going there
They took me as a new patient 10mins before closing, atmosphere and service was through the roof incredible. They have different discounts and deals every day, I happened to go in on Hash day when I was looking for concentrate, so win-win. Best dispensery in the area!
HANDS DOWN best dispensary I've been to. It's my regular shop and they have a massive selection, great variety, and high quality product (pun intended). Staff is knowledgeable, super friendly, and just great all around. I will recommend RHA to anyone and everyone!
I've visited almost every dispensery in the Santa Rosa area and they are my fav. They have a great selection, the service is great. Very knowledgable staff. The philosopher smoke is ridiculously good. They have the cartridges that fit my vaporizer with different strains. Overall the best service and medication around. I can't recommend them enough!
Friendly-helpful-know their herbs!! been going there for awhile!