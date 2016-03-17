Black420916
Talk about a fantastic menu! Great selection and love the vibes of this place. Great location as well, solid stop on my way into town.
4.9
10 reviews
This is THE Nordstrom of dispensaries. Its nice and clean and new . It's in a safe location with PLENTY of parking. Bud-tenders very friendly and knowledgeable. The medicine is superb. I happened to go on a patient appreciation day which is 25% off everything in the store. WOW! They have different deals on different days of the week. For example, one of the days is 25% off concentrates. I have been to many and this is the first one that compelled me enough to write a review . I can't say enough . Come check it out! You will not be disappointed .
It was worth the drive. Lovely location lovely show room. The staffs are friendly and welcoming felt like I was home. Highly recommend to stop and see for your selfs!
My favorite dispensary in Santa Cruz. Knowledgeable & friendly staff, great medicine, welcoming atmosphere, etc.. 5 stars. Thank you for providing such excellent service.
Awesome service and very organized selection of products, I was able to pick the flowers and edibles I wanted easily in a comfortable environment. The workers are all laid back and make you feel at home, I highly recommend Reef Side!
Good prices and great product! The employees are always friendly
the stff are all friendly and knowledgable. love the products.
awesome staff awesome medicine
Great clean location! Great selection and staff!
Thank you, good spot. Clean and organized. Friendly staff. Will go back again when I'm in the area. Quality products.