Borimami420 on February 5, 2017

This is THE Nordstrom of dispensaries. Its nice and clean and new . It's in a safe location with PLENTY of parking. Bud-tenders very friendly and knowledgeable. The medicine is superb. I happened to go on a patient appreciation day which is 25% off everything in the store. WOW! They have different deals on different days of the week. For example, one of the days is 25% off concentrates. I have been to many and this is the first one that compelled me enough to write a review . I can't say enough . Come check it out! You will not be disappointed .