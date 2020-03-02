When this place first opened up it had ok prices. I used to get 6 grams of concentrate for $100 but now they sell the same stuff for $60-70 per gram and they do a so called "deal" on weekends with 2 grams for either $90-$100. This place has turned into nothing but drug dealers trying to screw people over. Don't give these thieves a penny.
want a experience ? They are scumbags that shouldn’t be in this position for sick people and than they relabel the strains or make them more expensive to tax the sick , honestly if people are sick and really want this why should these dorks be here . their stuff is C-F grade . The staff are incompetent, they are disrespectful to people in need of medical and want to just snack oil you into sales instead of making sure the sale and strain or thing is the proper thing for them.
I would never recommend this place Inless you want 1/5 rating and honestly it’s sad for dealing with those people and looking at there shit/menu/prices I would never step foot in it ever again .
1st time patient here, just want to share my experience! Ryan helped me today, and he did a great job! He was relaxed, very polite and super well informed on the products he sells. I would definitely reccomend this dispensary to family and friends. I will definitely be returning! Thanks Ryan and all the staff at Remedii!!!