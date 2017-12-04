justjamesNA
I enjoyed the budtender (got stoned and forget his name lol. I ended up leaving with more than I though I could buy with the discount. I will definitely go back. This product is amazing as well. Perfect all together.
4.8
10 reviews
A-rod was an immense help in finding a high pinene flower product. He was very educated and thorough in helping me find the perfect product.
This place was very clean. A-Rod was awesome. Very attentive and patient. Explained things to me to be sure I understood how to use battery pack. Very knowledgeable about the products and was able to recommend products for me.
I love this place! The people working there are so friendly and helpful! I always feel like I leave a little more informed. A-ROD helped both me and my mother (who is also a medical patient) last visit and I really appreciated that he made sure we both found something that would help us and that we were comfortable with, even though we have pretty different needs. Best part, with his and everyone else’s excellent advice here, I’ve found some stuff that works great for my health problems
Great location. Very friendly and knowledgeable!!!
My absolute favorite.
When I first started coming here, I was floored by how welcoming and warm the staff was. Lately, they've gotten some new people who are not as warm and welcoming, but I can still see some of the original staff so this is still my #1 dispensary.
I worked with A-rod... He was very knowledgeable and helpful.... Truly open to hearing what I was dealing with... helpful in making a decision on the right product for me...I will return for his counsel...
This is my go to dispensary, the staff there are phenomenal. Shout out to Zoe for being a great budtender who’s not only knowledgeable about the products she’s selling but an excellent customer service rep. Thanks again remedy
If you like waiting a half hour to get what you probably don’t want, come here. Shitty people, shitty prices. They don’t look out for you here. Have come 2 time living an hour away. Both times I didn’t buy anything. They don’t look out for you here. Go anywhere else.