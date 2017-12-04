Hillary764 on November 15, 2019

I love this place! The people working there are so friendly and helpful! I always feel like I leave a little more informed. A-ROD helped both me and my mother (who is also a medical patient) last visit and I really appreciated that he made sure we both found something that would help us and that we were comfortable with, even though we have pretty different needs. Best part, with his and everyone else’s excellent advice here, I’ve found some stuff that works great for my health problems