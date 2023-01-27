Daily Deals

Valid 6/7/2022 - 6/7/2027

HAPPY HOUR SPECIAL: Lemon Berry Oz $80 (noon-5pm ONLY) LIMITED TME SPECIAL!! $35 and $25 8ths $10 BUCKS OFF SELECTED STRAINS (LIMITED TIME) ~Buy an Oz, Get 1G Wax/Live Resin or edible for $0.01!~ ~Gkua & Element 1G Concentrates 10/$150 (orig. $20 per gram)~ ~Breeze Disposable Vapes 2/$40 (orig. $25 each)~ ~Element Live resin Prerolls $25 or 2/$40~ ~Mitten Live Resin $10 1G & Crude Boys Live Resin $15 1G~ FLOWER SPECIALS! Limited Time: Flo OG, LA Kush Cake, & Cherry Lime Runtz $10 8ths -Empire Pre Roll $10 -Empire 1/8th jar $35 or 2/$60 (Fresh Drop) (Ice Cream Man, Ice Cream Sundae, Ice Cream Sherbert $15 1/8th) -Slurred 8ths $25 OZ SPECIALS: -$100 Magic Melon Oz -$100 Lemon Berry Oz -$100 Super Silver Haze Oz -$100 Triangle Mints Oz -$100 Kush Mints Oz -$100 Devil's Driver Oz -$100 Motor Breath Oz -$100 Electric Peanut Butter Cookies Oz -$80 White Runtz Oz -$60 All Gas Og Oz -$40 Shake Oz -Tical (METHOD MAN)Bubble Hash infused PR- $25 -Common Citizen 1g Pre Roll 6g for $30! CONCENTRATE SPECIAL -Platinum Vape Live Resin Cart $25 or 5/$100 -Breeze 1g Disposable Vape $25 -Claw 1g Disposable Vape $20 -Mitten Extracts Vape $15, 2/$25, or 8/$100 -Platinum Vape $15 or 7 for $100 or 8/$100 with purchase of 8th -Monster Sugar 1g $12, THCA $15 -GKUA and ELEMENT LIVE RESIN 1g 5/$100 -Cannalicious 1g Shatter $25 or 5/$90 or 10/$160 -Church 510 Cart $40 (3 for $100 get 4th for a penny) -Claw Carts Vfire and 510 $30 or (3 for $80) -MKX Vapes 1g 7/$100 ($15 a piece) -Stiiizy Carts 3/$100 ($40 1g) -Petro 710 Wax 1g $12 or 4/$ 40 -Element Live Resin Carts $30 2 for 50 -Crude Boys Live Resin 1g $20 EDIBLE DEALS -Vlassic Sleep Gummiess 200mg 1:1 $10 or 2/$15 -Mojo Chocolates 100mg $6 or 2 for 10 -Fast Acting Bolts 100mg $4 (Detroit Edible Company) or 10 for $35 -Mkx 200mg $10 -Mkx 100 mg $6 -Mkx Medicated Toothpicks 200mg $10 -Choice gummies 100mg $6 or 2/$10 -Choice Mist Spray 100mg $12 -PlatVape 100mg gummy $5

Cannot add 10% discount for new patients, veterans, or seniors onto any discounted or "on special" items.