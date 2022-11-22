Deals
Available today
Promotions
10% off any item not discounted or on special
HAPPY HOUR SPECIAL: Lemon Berry Oz $80 (noon-5pm ONLY) LIMITED TME SPECIAL!! $35 and $25 8ths $10 BUCKS OFF SELECTED STRAINS (LIMITED TIME) ~Buy an Oz, Get 1G Wax/Live Resin or edible for $0.01!~ ~Gkua & Element 1G Concentrates 10/$150 (orig. $20 per gram)~ ~Breeze Disposable Vapes 2/$40 (orig. $25 each)~ ~Element Live resin Prerolls $25 or 2/$40~ ~Mitten Live Resin $10 1G & Crude Boys Live Resin $15 1G~ FLOWER SPECIALS! Limited Time: Flo OG, LA Kush Cake, & Cherry Lime Runtz $10 8ths -Empire Pre Roll $10 -Empire 1/8th jar $35 or 2/$60 (Fresh Drop) (Ice Cream Man, Ice Cream Sundae, Ice Cream Sherbert $15 1/8th) -Slurred 8ths $25 OZ SPECIALS: -$100 Magic Melon Oz -$100 Lemon Berry Oz -$100 Super Silver Haze Oz -$100 Triangle Mints Oz -$100 Kush Mints Oz -$100 Devil's Driver Oz -$100 Motor Breath Oz -$100 Electric Peanut Butter Cookies Oz -$80 White Runtz Oz -$60 All Gas Og Oz -$40 Shake Oz -Tical (METHOD MAN)Bubble Hash infused PR- $25 -Common Citizen 1g Pre Roll 6g for $30! CONCENTRATE SPECIAL -Platinum Vape Live Resin Cart $25 or 5/$100 -Breeze 1g Disposable Vape $25 -Claw 1g Disposable Vape $20 -Mitten Extracts Vape $15, 2/$25, or 8/$100 -Platinum Vape $15 or 7 for $100 or 8/$100 with purchase of 8th -Monster Sugar 1g $12, THCA $15 -GKUA and ELEMENT LIVE RESIN 1g 5/$100 -Cannalicious 1g Shatter $25 or 5/$90 or 10/$160 -Church 510 Cart $40 (3 for $100 get 4th for a penny) -Claw Carts Vfire and 510 $30 or (3 for $80) -MKX Vapes 1g 7/$100 ($15 a piece) -Stiiizy Carts 3/$100 ($40 1g) -Petro 710 Wax 1g $12 or 4/$ 40 -Element Live Resin Carts $30 2 for 50 -Crude Boys Live Resin 1g $20 EDIBLE DEALS -Vlassic Sleep Gummiess 200mg 1:1 $10 or 2/$15 -Mojo Chocolates 100mg $6 or 2 for 10 -Fast Acting Bolts 100mg $4 (Detroit Edible Company) or 10 for $35 -Mkx 200mg $10 -Mkx 100 mg $6 -Mkx Medicated Toothpicks 200mg $10 -Choice gummies 100mg $6 or 2/$10 -Choice Mist Spray 100mg $12 -PlatVape 100mg gummy $5
Cannot add 10% discount for new patients, veterans, or seniors onto any discounted or "on special" items.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.