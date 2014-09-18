Kylerhascats
staff was well knowlwdged on their products and did a great job on helping me find something new to try that would work for me
4.4
10 reviews
Great products excellent customer service highly recommend
Do you need an educated place that offers nothing, but wicked good products and phenomenal humans to guide you? I seriously recommend CuraLeaf on so many different levels. The products are awesome with the prices being so affordable. $100 ounces etc, with detailed testing on the products they offer so you know exactly what the potency is for that specific product. Tammy,Kayla, Ava (Danielle (dani) the "boss" is literally an earth angel) are just a few staff to mention that are so consistent in their demeanor's and willingness to help you get exactly what suits your needs.Also, for every $20 you spend you get $1 towards future buys, i personally like to let it build up :-)I adore this place and will always go back <3
Love dispensary! There kind and smart about there products!!
i have nothing but good things to say about this place. The first time i went I was in shock at their prices on ounces. At $100 that's a steal. cheap quarters too. the quality of the bud is very good and they always have a great selection. I originally went here just to try it but theres a reason why I haven't gone anywhere else
I'm a New Hampshire cannabis patient but as of this weekend I will only be going to Maine (89 miles 1.5 hours) due to how amazing Remedy is and how ridiculous the NH prices are... My normal dispensary is 25min so if I'm willing to drive 1.5 hours to Remedy then trust me when I tell you they kick ass! Hands down best prices I've ever seen even better than back in the day buying off your buddy prices they truly embrace quality, customer service, and the actual meaning of the program! They're keeping it all in house and ensuring the prices remain as low as possible to help out and spread this amazing Maine bud to those in need. Lastly they offer military appreciation discounts on Wednesdays so to all the Vets (myself included) be sure to take advantage! Thanks again Remedy you guys are my go to from now on. one happy customer! -VapinVet603
I've been going to remedy since February when I first got my medical card after moving to Maine from Texas. And I've been nothing but happy. I've been to a few other dispensaries in Colorado so when I first came to remedy I had an image in my head of what to expect and I was blown away. Everyone there as been loads of help I wish I could stop in more often but there a little bit of a drive for me. But every time I've stopped in for vape battery problems to loving there new bakked waxes. Use to be just a open guy before they came out with that so now I do nothing but concentrates. But there 10$ grams are always a favorite been loving there purple granddaddy and there citral glue.
I've been a patient here for a few months. i recently started going in every friday. and have mot been disappointed even once. (except theyve been outta raw cone 6 packs. but not big deal). i love the strain selection. n after this coming friday ill have sampled every strain on the current menu. they added a cpl new strains ladt week which i got. and cpl thst ive gotten a few times. lemon og haze is fantastic. n i highly recommend it. also love the safe and inviting atmosphere as,well as product selection. everything from pipes to books on how to grow. just fantastic selection. and all the staff are absolutely amazing. some more then others. over all i give 5 stars across the board. (i will mention ive never gone to any other dispensary. ive heard from family wellness connection is nowhere near as,good. so i have no desire to ever leave remedy. i grow my own. but have enough dedicated to the dispensary that i can go in n get myself whatever i wanna try. once a week.). can get quite expensive esp when u start adding concentrates. which i dont cause way over priced.). anyways keep up the outstanding job. and keep adding new fire medical strains we love it!
I switched to remedy after dealing with Wellness Connection and various caregivers for years, and I can tell you that I won't be switching again. Remedy is an all-around great place. Prices aren't bad ($10 a gram across the board) and (most) of the staff is great and super friendly! Fairly decent selection as well! And I'll always recommend their Lemon OG Haze, it's unbeatable. I get it nearly every time I go in, along with an O.Pen vape refill cartridge! (Also those are touch and go, they're $45 a piece for just the regular ones and their not always all full. I usually go through 1 a day).
I'm visiting from mass and I like this place. Really impressed with the variety of strains available (23 on the menu today). Everything smelled great. The four I got all look and smell amazing. I'll review again after I try them all, but I will say they have a strain called purple bubbleberry exclusive to them that looks and smells so breathtaking it brought a tear to my eye. Whoever grew that brought something beautiful into the world and they have my gratitude. :) I can't wait (only reason I haven't I'm still working through some live resin and sugar wax I just got before I came up here). Very friendly and professional staff, & I bet they would be good with newcomers to the wonders of cannabis. My only complaint is I bought 2 of the O.pen cartridges and I don't know if they store them wrong or what but my cbd one maybe 35 to 40 % had leaked out into the mouthpiece. My indica cartridge as well had lost maybe 20% from mouthpiece leakage. :( Overall I'd definitely recommend with the caveat to examine the cartridges if you get them to make sure they're full. We come up this way a couple of times a year and I will come back for sure.