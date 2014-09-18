popeglazier on November 26, 2016

I'm visiting from mass and I like this place. Really impressed with the variety of strains available (23 on the menu today). Everything smelled great. The four I got all look and smell amazing. I'll review again after I try them all, but I will say they have a strain called purple bubbleberry exclusive to them that looks and smells so breathtaking it brought a tear to my eye. Whoever grew that brought something beautiful into the world and they have my gratitude. :) I can't wait (only reason I haven't I'm still working through some live resin and sugar wax I just got before I came up here). Very friendly and professional staff, & I bet they would be good with newcomers to the wonders of cannabis. My only complaint is I bought 2 of the O.pen cartridges and I don't know if they store them wrong or what but my cbd one maybe 35 to 40 % had leaked out into the mouthpiece. My indica cartridge as well had lost maybe 20% from mouthpiece leakage. :( Overall I'd definitely recommend with the caveat to examine the cartridges if you get them to make sure they're full. We come up this way a couple of times a year and I will come back for sure.