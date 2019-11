Mermaidlover on April 12, 2019

I’m not a big fan of dank dark or ‘old’ looking shops and this place is in no way like that. It’s clean, it’s open, it’s professional, the budtenders WANT to help you. On my 3rd visit here, and each I’ve explained my needs, experience and what I thought I needed as well as budget and left spending a lot less than I had planned. Good options at all price ranges, and super professional setting.