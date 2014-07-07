ColumbiaCreative
Kind of a funky shop but they know what they're talking about, that's for sure.
4.5
10 reviews
I was surprised to have a dispensary just a short walk from my hotel room where near the beach. Although the shop was small it more than made up for with personable and friendly service, quality buds and good pricing. I also came across some unique strains I had not tried before. Based on what I was looking for I took the budtender's recommendation and it was spot on. Looking forward to my next visit to the coast and to Rose's Herb Store as well.
stopped in As I passed through LC as I am an Otis resident. loved the ambience and the service was TOP notch!! quaint and cute is how I'd describe the shop. with a solid but simple selection And and the two ladies working were very kind and upbeat! wish I remembered their names.. but I adore them both! the younger gal was very fun to talk too!! I'll be back! with out a doubt!
I was in town for two days with my wife and figured I'd check out a couple of the local dispensaries and this is the first one I stopped into and I truely wish I never did. The product was terrible, not one that was high quality flower. It's not a good sign when the owner comments to you about how "none may look to special to the eye..." I bought one single gram just to avoid the awkwardness of walking right out and not even buying anything.... Maybe it was a bad week for them? I don't know, but I do know I will not be returning in the future.
The lady budtender that worked today is rude!!! Wouldnt go back there for anything!!!!
Great concept with poor execution. The storefront is charming and the witchy/hippie/woo woo vibe with jars of tea and supplement botanicals is nice BUT the backroom selection is poor and overpriced. And the non-weed botanicals were stale.
First time there and will never will return. Will discourage all patrons from going into this place. Won't let you smell the weed out straight out the jar Since when is this illegal in Oregon ?? plus the budtender was straight up RUDE ! BEWARED BRING YOUR BUD WITH YOU FROM PDX 😊
Coolest, easiest experience and killer deals on some fire. I got two different strains, both fire, one a little better than the other, for 5 a g. Better than street prices and Griff was very helpful and very cool
Truly good Honest folks here! took very good care of me and also gifted me with a new vape battery and charger for cartridges. Thank you guys for being REAL!
Excellent location with fresh flower. Not nearly as "clinical" as some -- and the people were very friendly and helpful.