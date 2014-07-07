TheFandIguy on June 30, 2017

I was in town for two days with my wife and figured I'd check out a couple of the local dispensaries and this is the first one I stopped into and I truely wish I never did. The product was terrible, not one that was high quality flower. It's not a good sign when the owner comments to you about how "none may look to special to the eye..." I bought one single gram just to avoid the awkwardness of walking right out and not even buying anything.... Maybe it was a bad week for them? I don't know, but I do know I will not be returning in the future.