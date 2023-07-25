In-store purchasing only
About this dispensary
Renew Cannabis Co.
We believe in the proven power of cannabis and we’re passionate about helping you become a happier, healthier, renewed you. We’re dedicated to providing excellent, personal service in a comfortable environment where you can count on finding the best quality cannabis products available at competitive prices. We’re committed to supporting diversity in our hiring practices and offering outreach initiatives that create a positive social and economic impact in our community.
44 County Street, Berkley, MA
License MR281458
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
Photos of Renew Cannabis Co.
1 Review of Renew Cannabis Co.
b........8
June 14, 2023
very friendly and 20% off first timers