Antilia on August 20, 2019

I have been going to the RDC for 5 or so years. I was going there with a medical card before CA became a recreational use state. This review is not to discourage others from going there. It is simply to let the RDC managers/owners know why after 5 years, I will never return. A few days ago, 8/19, I walked in as usual. The lovely man (the big guy who owns the dog - I love you and I’m sorry I forgot your name) wasn’t at the desk. There was a man named Eric. I noticed the dog and walked up to say hello because I knew the dog was out for surgery. Eric screamed at me to not touch the dog. I was dumbfounded because I had never been spoken to in this way at this wonderful dispensary. He screamed to not touch the dog as it was a guard dog. Unless it is new, there is no sign about the dog. I told him I knew the owner but he continued to scream at me. Thank god that the dog did not react to this man screaming at me because he could have caused this “guard dog” to bite me, which would have been a lawsuit on your hands. I went back to the line to wait. At this point, I’d like to remind the RDC that I first started going there with a medical note because I have clinical depression and extreme anxiety. While in line, from the back, I heard Eric speak loudly to a colleague next to him that he has been so irritated with people today all while looking at me. Not only am I customer but I’m a patient. Would I be treated like this in a doctor’s office? My anxiety got the best of me and I got upset and told him that maybe if Everyone was irritating him, that perhaps HE was the problem. He began yelling at me again. I have never been treated like this at RDC. I have never had a bad experience there. Most of the employees have been very helpful and kind. But Eric has turned me off from ever returning. I will not come back, I will not spend hundreds of dollars there. And I am so disappointed that I had this experience at a place I have enjoyed for so long. Goodbye, good luck, and I hope Eric does not continue to lose you customers.