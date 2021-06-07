Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Please remember to bring proof of service. Discounts cannot be combined. No minimum purchase required.

25% discount for veterans - Thank you for your service!

Tour De Restore (New Patient Discount)

Valid 8/9/2021 - 1/1/2026

30% off for new Restore patients on their first visit to EACH Restore location!

Cannot be combined with other discounts. First visit only.