This posting is meant for anybody and everybody who has ever been here or plans to do so. As a customer, this is undoubtedly the worst place to leave my money. If I could give a negative number for a review, I would gladly do so. I was in this location yesterday and bought (2) containers of the same item at regular price. By the time I got home, this item was listed on line at a significantly lower sale price. When I called them about this, I was informed they do not adjust pricing under this circumstance. How morally bankrupt and lacking in business ethics can any one business be? I am still in shock. They apparently have no issues with screwing a customer, but seemed very pleased with themselves for doing so; it's their practice. I seriously wish lower/negative values were an option to express my opinions. Their customer service is obviously not a concern to them. As far as the quality of their products are concerned, they carry nothing different than any other dispensary in the area. This does not even warrant a response. They offer nothing unique. Their in-store service, again, is no different than any other dispensary. What separates them from the others, is their lack of business ethics, morals and fairness. I'm glad I decided to use my patient reward points so I'm not leaving them with anything. I personally will never and can never return to this place and I hope whoever is reading this will think twice. There are too many other businesses to leave your money. Learn from someone else's mistakes. You don't have to make them yourselves. Someone else's mistakes can be the best teacher. Be assured, I will continue to post reviews until I feel I have reached as many people as is humanly and physically possible. Again, this place offers nothing so special or unique as to deserve or warrant our business.