4.8
Quality
4.7
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
F........x
October 25, 2018
I've been going to TerraVida in Abington, which I love, but just noticed that this dispensary is now open and is closer to home. More of a retail vibe than TerraVida (which kinda goes for the spa ambiance) and probably 3x the size. Easy parking lot. The staff were all super friendly and helpful. And the best part, as of now anyway, no wait. I'm sure that will change as word gets out, but considering I've waited over 2 hours at TerraVida, I'll take it.
S........5
October 1, 2018
This is an awesome dispensary with awesome friendly people that are eager to help and conversate with the patients !!! I have been there numerous times and never had a bad experience !!! It's a convenient location for me on my way home from work so on average I am there at least once a week I know they continue with the upbeat friendly attitude, and clean appearance.. They always give me a warm welcome and theybhave great snacks... Who doesn't love snacks !!! haha
G........y
October 19, 2018
There was no wait!!!!! I knew what I wanted, in and out in less than 5 minutes. Top notch facilities, people and prices. Would recommend if anywhere near the area.
P........J
October 22, 2018
I forgot to add in my original review that they also offer discounts to veterans (20% off every visit) and to people on SSI, SSDI, SNAP, or TANF (15% off every visit). I absolutely LOVE that they do this, and it keeps me coming back!
M........e
March 16, 2019
Restore is close to home and has friendly and knowledgeable staff. I really appreciate the 15% over-60 discount and the specials offered from time to time on holidays, etc. On my first visit I saw the pharmacist and she suggested excellent products for my needs. I visited for the 2nd time today as a great special was happening, and there was no wait! The 'other' dispensary a couple miles up the road in Abington has waterfalls, cookies, and fancy bags - and you WILL pay for those in their product prices. I'll pass that up for the better pricing and significant discounts at Restore. Thanks, Restore - you have a customer for the long term.
D........n
October 25, 2018
I've visited this location a few times, and def recommend it to others. Very friendly, helpful staff that seem to really want to help the patients. Restore gives a 20% discount to veterans, which is a big help! (as of Oct. 2018, not all PA dispensaries offer this) They've had my fav products in stock, like the GTI Rhythm disposable pens;) All in all, my visits to Restore are a great experience.
f........r
October 28, 2018
Clean, quiet, comfortable, conveniently located facility. Friendly and compassionate staff discuss your needs and make a few no pressure recommendations. Top quality product from PA producers keeping it fresh and local. I’m looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship and one day I’ll qualify for one of the generous discounts.
c........0
December 7, 2018
The Elkins Park location is the BEST!! Staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The atmosphere is calm and relaxing. They offer a variety of complimentary snacks and beverages, as well as daily discounts. And Best of all, I’ve been over a dozen times and my longest wait time was only three (3) minutes!! They also accept CanPay and online ordering is coming soon.
T........3
May 10, 2019
Only dispensary I go to. Professional, informative, and caring staff. Discounts for veterans, SSDI, SSI, SNAP. Ive never waited there for more than 15 minutes. I recommend Restore to everyone!!
V........8
January 24, 2019
soon as I come in " Hey Rucker !" it feels like home great staff. even when my products that works for me not in (which I understand,) I still can't help but to come.here. it's always how people make you feel is what you remember most. the vibe is right . I went to the other fishtown to grab the product I needed because they had it in stock. it was still good Customer service and fast but still had minor issue which after I explained I go to the Elkins parks usually but they were out. the issue was solved quickly. I would recommend for good vibes, in and out. they are like family!!! which override the minor issue of the out of stock items ( products that works for me) . #love #medical
V........y
February 25, 2019
My first time to this dispensary and everyone was super friendly and helpful. They were very patient as I got comfortable with the different products available.
S........0
January 30, 2019
Restore is the titties!!
T........g
December 22, 2018
Well. First I would like to start with Megan. Not only was she a sweetheart and really listened to my problems, but she was KNOWLEDGEABLE. She new EXACTLY how to direct me to what could help with my pains and I will always come here. Everyone who was there was very nice and this is the best dispensary to come to! Thank you.
w........3
May 31, 2019
The staff at Restore is knowledgeable, pleasant, helpful, and really nice. I can’t recommend them highly enough. Great place! 5 stars all around. It’s the only place I go.
C........7
January 26, 2020
Have been to them all yet, but Restore is probably the best Dispensary chain in the state. Staff is always informative and welcoming while offer programs to help take the sting out of the pricing here. I love stopping by and talking to the agents about the new products and strains that are released.
M........e
June 3, 2019
Before visiting Restore I attended the Color of Cannabis Conference in Philadelphia where I heard from the owner. She is knowledgeable of the industry and product line and super nice. I visited Restore for the first time on 4/20 where they offered a fantastic deal for all patients. I left so happy with the quality of service, the vibes of the facility, and the satisfaction of knowing I picked up some amazing products that truly helped with my condition. The bud tender was energetic and very happy to help me pick the right medicine. Bravo!
d........n
July 23, 2019
Great establishment, knowledgeable and warm budtender service. My guy Brian was an absolute pleasure and I will visit over and over again. I recommend to all my friends and 420 lovers
Y........h
March 31, 2019
Great service and atmosphere.
i........k
December 15, 2018
Great spot. No waiting.
A........1
December 15, 2018
You will love the Restore experience! The products, selection, and the staff will definitely keep you coming back! #ifinallyfeelnormalagain💚🤙😊
H........a
May 11, 2019
Great staff! Strange location but once you know where it is you will enjoy!
R........L
January 7, 2019
Amazing experience, time after time. I've been to other dispensaries and no staff are as knowledgable, compassionate, or caring than Restore. Proud to be a patient there.
F........a
December 30, 2018
Love the service love the atmosphere the service was awesome Sarah was wonderful she is very knowledgeable such a joy to talk to a one service from the staff on Saturday, thank you all for great service very clean.
K........a
December 15, 2018
Great location, great atmosphere. They are well equipped to handle a large amount of people. Wait time is almost nothing. Selection is excellent and prices are competitive.