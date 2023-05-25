dispensary
Recreational
Rev Cannabis Outlet - Leominster (Adult-Use)
About this dispensary
Rev Cannabis Outlet - Leominster (Adult-Use)
130 Pioneer Dr, Leominster, MA
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7:55pm
friday
11am - 7:55pm
saturday
11am - 7:55pm
1 Review of Rev Cannabis Outlet - Leominster (Adult-Use)
4.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere