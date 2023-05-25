dispensary
Recreational

Rev Cannabis Outlet - Leominster (Adult-Use)

Leominster, MA
386.3 miles away

Unverified listing

Is this your business?

Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!

claim now

This dispensary is currently unverified

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

Rev Cannabis Outlet - Leominster (Adult-Use)

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
130 Pioneer Dr, Leominster, MA
Call (978) 422-4700
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7:55pm
friday
11am - 7:55pm
saturday
11am - 7:55pm

1 Review of Rev Cannabis Outlet - Leominster (Adult-Use)

4.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere