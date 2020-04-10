425 products
*New MEDICAL Patients* Please mention Leafly and receive: 10% OFF & Free Pre-roll OR 15% OFF Entire Order *Patient education and consultation offered*
First time patient deals offered to MEDICAL patients only.
Everyday RISE Rewards
All Products
Chocolate OG
from verano
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Rooster Sour
from TSA
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from TSA
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Hendo Cream
from Desert Grown
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citrus Tsunami
from Desert Grown
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Desert Grown
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cactus OG
from Desert Grown
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Cactus OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Cookies
from Desert Grown
23%
THC
0%
CBD
banana cookies
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Island OG
from Desert Grown
22%
THC
0%
CBD
island og
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Headband
from Desert Grown
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Headband
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Cheese Motivator Infused 1g PR
from Cannavative
44%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Afghan Haze Motivator Infused 1g PR
from Cannavative
48%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Orange Fruity Pebbles Motivator Infused 1g PR
from Cannavative
56%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
GG Infused 1g PR
from Cannavative
43%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Limoncello Motivator Infused 1g PR
from Cannavative
58%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Velvet Cake Motivator Infused 1g PR
from Cannavative
44%
THC
0%
CBD
velvet cake
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Sangiovese
from Superior
23%
THC
0%
CBD
sangiovese
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Soviet Tahoe
from Old Pal
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Mandarin Mint
from Cannabiotix
25%
THC
0%
CBD
mandarin mints
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Polaris MMJ
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Punch
from Srene
19%
THC
0%
CBD
strawberry punch
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sierra OG
from MMG
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Rose Killer
from W Vapes
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Rose Killer
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato 33
from MMG
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackwater OG
from MMG
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackwater
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Juice
from W Vapes
25%
THC
0%
CBD
space juice
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Cough x Slimer
from Desert Grown
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Yoda
from Old Pal
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$1301 oz
In-store only
Starberry
from Old Pal
21%
THC
0%
CBD
starberry
Strain
$1301 oz
In-store only
Tahoe Alien
from Desert Grown
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Alien
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Sheeple
from W Vapes
19%
THC
0%
CBD
sheeple
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
3-P
from KYND Cannabis Company
25%
THC
0%
CBD
3-P
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Remedy
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Willie's Reserve
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Kush Cake
from Srene
24%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
1991 OG
from Mojave
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Venom OG
from Desert Grown
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Cheese x Cheese
from FL1
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Blue Cookies
from FL1
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
MAC
from FL1
20%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
