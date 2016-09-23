CustomCals
I have to give a shout out to Teesha for recommending Arabian Knights infused preroll!! Teesha and Dean are amazing any beyond helpful!!!
I was there for the grand opening of this store, which would become like a family visit. The staff is one of a kind, they understand all sides of the plant. They take the time to explain and answer any question you might have. With that being said the aura of the store no one stresses because of that..all good in the hood. Over the next two years the the budtenders might have gone on in their career's but the quality and attention to the public has been consistent and top shelf. I have since moved out of state, and they all are sorely missed...but I like to think they are here with me in Oregon.
The best place!
Quality: dry,expensive product Service: had to wait a long time despite being slow Atmosphere: hostile, uneducated staff ! Use to be enjoyable when they first opened! Now all the cool fun people are gone ,try some new management or something!!!
Great staff and great Products.
Def worth checking out in Carson. Excellent quality!
I love this place! Great selection and knowledgeable staff 👌😎
I love Rise Dispensary in Carson City. Great location, friendly, knowledgeable staff. As a medical user I often have questions and the staff has been right on in their recomendations. Their daily promotions are awesome.
Best in town hands down
I love the quality and selection and the knowledgable staff no better place in the area