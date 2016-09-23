Rketman on October 12, 2019

I was there for the grand opening of this store, which would become like a family visit. The staff is one of a kind, they understand all sides of the plant. They take the time to explain and answer any question you might have. With that being said the aura of the store no one stresses because of that..all good in the hood. Over the next two years the the budtenders might have gone on in their career's but the quality and attention to the public has been consistent and top shelf. I have since moved out of state, and they all are sorely missed...but I like to think they are here with me in Oregon.