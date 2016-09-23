Follow
RISE Carson City
775.461.3909
Humpday
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
We apologize but our computer systems and Weedmaps are having a fight and all the menu items are gone. We have TONS of product available, don't worry. -MGMT HAPPY WEDNESDAY!! MATRIX POP UP FROM 1-3pm - B2G1 FREE on Matrix Vapes during event! From 3-6 come in to spin the wheel and win a prize! OOooooOOOooooHHHHHhhh! B5G1 Free on all Prerolls, Edibles, and Drinks!
while supplies last We apologize but our computer systems and Leafly are having a fight and all the menu items are gone. We have TONS of product available, don't worry. -MGMT
Everyday RISE Rewards
*New MEDICAL Patients* Please mention Leafly and receive: 10% OFF & Free Pre-roll OR 15% OFF Entire Order *Patient education and consultation offered*
First time patient deals offered to MEDICAL patients only.