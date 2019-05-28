Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Pick-ups are quick, the flower has great THC levels (comes in glass jars😍), and their online product info/ order system is simple🎉 👍🏻👌🏻
RussianKreme
on September 5, 2019
Best flower around forsure! Employees very nice and knowledgeable
LordLatt305
on September 3, 2019
The location is very clean and the atmosphere was laid back and chill. The front desk reps were really cool and the rep that actually serviced me was on point. He was helpful and explained everything to me that I needed to know about the products I purchased. I'd definitely be making frequent visits. Not to mention their vape cartridges by rythm are absolutely amazing!!!