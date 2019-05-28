skyhi497 on May 30, 2019

I went to Rise Pinellas Park on 5/14/19. I had driven over two hours up the coast from Naples with my mother who is also a medical patient for her birthday. We went to Knox Medical, now Fluent and then stopped into the Pinellas Park location. Night and Day experiences. Fluent was very disappointing were as Rise was awesome. The location is off a main highway and the area is very busy. The second you step inside you feel relaxed. The check-in/ waiting area were designed with warm colors and there was Bob Marley playing softly. The room was filled with informative art and reading material regarding the products and medical cannabis. We were greeted by a very friendly and all female staff. We were given advice on the products and information about the terpene profiles, along with personal recommendations from the staff. My Care Specialist/ Cashiers name was Kim Konopka and she was incredibly friendly and extremely honest about the quality level of specific products and recommended some fan favorites. We were informed that Rise offers a 25% off discount on popcorn nugs! Unlike Fluent cannabis who released Granddaddy Purp this very same day as there "first flower" release and it was only popcorn nugs. Also full price, I could'nt use my First time patient discount on flower! Rise, however, gave me my full 25% off First time patient discount on every single product, (including flower) and included a free first purchase vape battery. I purchased tinctures, disposable vapes, flower, and a vape cart. I got a perfect mix of there products to try! I received $91.25 off my $335 purchase. My mother and I were also given a little swag for our long travels. We both have been thoroughly enjoying our medicine since returning to Naples. I can't wait for the Rise to open up in Bonita Springs! I just hope the atmosphere and the staff are as calming and kind as the Pinellas Park location. You ladies rocked! Thank you very much!