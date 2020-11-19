The in-store pharmacy services were great as always but this time I was very impressed by Rain for a different reason. As a 65 year old women, I had wondered about my vulnerability in going alone to have my prescriptions filled. And it just so happened that as I was leaving, 3 security officers were engaging a man on a motorcycle who was parked next to my vehicle. I didn't get involved because I didn't know the man but I did hear him say something about waiting for a girl to come out. I didn't think anything about it until later when I realized that I was the only woman in the pharmacy at that time. Yikes! I was so glad that the facility has surveillance that is closely monitored to prevent people who shouldn't be there from potentially hassling customers. Thank you, thank you, thank you!