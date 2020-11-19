Quality products with a great COA for EVERY SINGLE BATCH. If you are finding that it’s more than THC that gives relief, then the VA Cannabis requirements are for you. The COA lists not just THC, THC-A, CBD & CBD-A. It’s about terps & how they react to you. If you are past the novelty of legally buying cannabis, you will see the value.
Personally comparing to Washington DC, I like the VA system better. The vapes here are more potent & do more based on their terp profile.
As far as prices, DC medical cannabis was not any more or less for vapes. Biggest difference I see, the carts Dharma makes are just better to me. I get consistent results every single time.