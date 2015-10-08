cheebachiefer on November 24, 2019

First visit to.Salveo, today. As a “flower refugee” chased out of springpatch due to a pre-recreational drought! Well Salveo broke open the Ganga floodgates, well in only 1/8 increments! They had no popcorn nuggs, no quarters, no halves. Still better than my old dispensary that ONLY has one hi CBD strain! People were great and informative but they were pressed due to crowd building in the lobby. I even got a $28 discount for gas! Since I traveled approx. 60 miles. This is awesome, I’ll be back. Not a bad drive, rural but winds through a federal wildlife preserve, so pleasant afternoon drive.