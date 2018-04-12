Littleguy924
Very helpful
4.8
10 reviews
I am new to the whole marijuana for pain use. Everyone has been extremely patent and guiding me through the whole process. It's definitely not what your mind thinks it is. I envisioned a day with cheech and chong. It's not like that at all. lol
Always good inventory
complete and total joke their website said they had flour for times today I show up after driving an hour and 20 minutes no flour what I surprise the lady said you need to refresh the menu I did every single time. They won't hold anything for anybody everything about rise is a complete and total joke stay away from that place none of them are worth the time go to organic remedies
So my first visit went very well. The staff are friendly and helpful. Prices are fair a ranged with in reason. got a discount for first time. If your in the area I would suggest a visit.
I went to Rise Carlisle for my first time buying medical cannabis. I am a complete amateur to cannabis but everyone I met there was very patient and took the time to explain the different varieties, effects, and methods of delivery. They helped me to find the right products for my needs and for the first time in DECADES I am pain free. Cannabis is a miracle drug and as far as I'm concerned, the employees at Rise are miracle workers!
Bro. This place is amazing. This was my first time and it was so much better than I imagined. I was very to lucky to have Jesse as my first helping hand. Dude was so down to earth and is all ears open for any and all of your questions/concerns. It was just an overall great experience and I cant wait to go back lol!
This is the nicest dispensary I have seen. We traveled 2.5 hours to get re-certified and wanted to see it. Wow, people were super nice and a beautiful ambiance.
Friendly, knowledgeable Staff. Nice selection of cannabis products. PA Health Dept. please allow the menu.
As a first-time visitor to a Medical Marijuana pharmacy, I was impressed with the professionalism, efficiency and knowledge of the entire staff. All were very willing to help me understand the process and the appropriate medication(s) for my conditions. Kudos to all. I could have driven a half-hour to another pharmacy, but chose to drive the hour and a half to Rise Carlisle because of their reviews and better menu. A first-class facility with a first-class pharmacist and staff.