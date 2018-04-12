pulltaffy on June 27, 2019

I went to Rise Carlisle for my first time buying medical cannabis. I am a complete amateur to cannabis but everyone I met there was very patient and took the time to explain the different varieties, effects, and methods of delivery. They helped me to find the right products for my needs and for the first time in DECADES I am pain free. Cannabis is a miracle drug and as far as I'm concerned, the employees at Rise are miracle workers!