After hearing rave reviews about the product quality i was so excited to finally see for myself what the big fuss was all about and since my bf was in Chuck he decided to stop by. He picked up 2 packs of Swift lifts mini pre-rolls, Motorbreath and Super glue, both strains we're actually big fans of or should I say we WERE fans of. MAJOR DISAPPOINTMENT!! Idk what their drying or curing processes are but it's a hard FAIL! Both packs taste horrible! Smells and tastes like mold! Doesn't even slightly taste like the flower should! Now we're all sick! Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident. There are 3 others that I know of here in Toon that are all in the same boat! I'd say the quality control really sucks! I sincerely hope they get it figured out soon otherwise at this rate with people all over getting sick Zen Leaf will become a thing of the past regardless of how in demand the product is!