RISE Dispensaries Baxter
Baxter, MN
4.0(5 reviews)
5 Reviews of RISE Dispensaries Baxter
4.0(5)
3.6
Quality
4.2
Service
4.2
Atmosphere
Z........l
December 9, 2018
nice and welcomeing. have free coffie and hot coco.. the doctour was great he hear they problems and got something for me that works amazing... first time in 8 years i have migraine free. for 2 weeks
4........h
February 1, 2019
There is nowhere near here to get any thing
R........7
July 3, 2020
great environment. people were respectful. product is working amazing for my back. big thanks to Dodson pain consultants and leafline labs in hibbing.
p........r
June 5, 2022
I am disabled, and I do not drive. This is the closest dispensary to where I live, which is a 3-hour round trip that I must arrange transportation for. I made an appointment online the day before I arrived. When I got there, three other people were in the waiting room with me. I arrived early for my appointment so I expected to wait, but the staff appeared to be running ahead of schedule that day so I hardly had to wait at all. The staff were quick and courteous with everyone, and they offered me a choice of which discount I wanted to use ($50 off or 15% off). When I got home, I was particularly impressed with the &Shine products. Many of my symptoms have already vastly improved in just a few short weeks! I docked a star due to the fact that there is an imposed limit on purchases right now that makes it impossible for me to stock up, and a 3- hour round trip 1-2 times per week just isn't feasible for me. I will likely return once their selection expands, and their current purchase limit either diminishes or disappears.
l........9
March 30, 2024
My order said it would be ready at 2 been here for 50 minutes and it’s still not ready. Short statfed. Not apologetic very stand off.