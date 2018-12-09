I am disabled, and I do not drive. This is the closest dispensary to where I live, which is a 3-hour round trip that I must arrange transportation for. I made an appointment online the day before I arrived. When I got there, three other people were in the waiting room with me. I arrived early for my appointment so I expected to wait, but the staff appeared to be running ahead of schedule that day so I hardly had to wait at all. The staff were quick and courteous with everyone, and they offered me a choice of which discount I wanted to use ($50 off or 15% off). When I got home, I was particularly impressed with the &Shine products. Many of my symptoms have already vastly improved in just a few short weeks! I docked a star due to the fact that there is an imposed limit on purchases right now that makes it impossible for me to stock up, and a 3- hour round trip 1-2 times per week just isn't feasible for me. I will likely return once their selection expands, and their current purchase limit either diminishes or disappears.