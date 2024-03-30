RISE Dispensaries Baxter
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
RISE Dispensaries Baxter
RISE Medical cannabis dispensary Baxter is open now & offering medical cannabis for in-store pick-up and delivery (only on Thursday). We offer a range of high and low-potency THC and CBD products perfect for beginners and cannabis connoisseurs. Find dispensary deals and discounts on your favorite products like flower, vapes, and edibles from our award-winning brands like RYTHM, &shine, and Dogwalkers. Located in Baxter, RISE is down the street from Northland Arboretum and a 9-minute drive from Whipple Beach in Baxter with plenty of free parking. Our RISE Baxter cannabis dispensary is located near Caribou Coffee, Dollar Tree, and Subway. So don’t be afraid to stop by RISE before or after a visit to nearby Gregory Park, Brainerd, or Cental Lakes College.